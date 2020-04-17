Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions, BBC Studios ink first-look distribution deal

Louis Theroux’s production studio Mindhouse Productions has secured a first-look distribution partnership with BBC Studios Distribution.

Under terms of the two-year agreement, BBC Studios Distribution will become the London film indie’s first-look distributor and financing partner for its future documentary catalog.

Mindhouse Productions was launched in October 2019 to tackle “thought-provoking and complex subjects,” and is the brainchild of filmmakers Theroux, Arron Fellows and Nancy Strang. Ownership of the company is divided between the three, with Theroux and Fellows each owning 40% of the company, while Strang owns the remaining 20% of the firm.

Theroux (pictured) and Fellows have previously worked with BBC Studios to launch a number of one-off documentaries and docuseries for BBC2. Past projects include the BAFTA-winning series Altered States, and docs The Night In Question and Mothers on the Edge.

“Louis has enjoyed a long partnership with BBC Studios, including distributing his programming around the world for nearly 25 years,” said Nancy Strang, co-founder and director of development, in a statement. “To have this continue along with our broader commissions is testament both to the relationship that Arron and Louis have built with BBC Studios and also Studios’ confidence in our ability to deliver engaging content outside of Louis’ own projects.”

“Arron, Louis and Nancy have a distinguished track record in making fearless, distinctive and popular programs,” added Mark Linsey, BBC Studios’ chief creative officer. “We’re delighted to be working with them to tell new stories that will inspire audiences in the UK and around the world.”

Theroux commented: “For me this is a long-held dream come true. The idea is to tell stories with nuance, compassion, and playfulness. Some programs commissioned from Mindhouse, I will present, but for others I will have an off-camera role. And that, for me, is the most exciting part of this new venture: the idea of building a team and putting an array of different new voices and talents on screen.”