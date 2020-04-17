‘POV’ slates its first miniseries for June

The PBS-featured doc strand ‘POV’ is set to air its first mini-series via And She Could Be Next, a two-part documentary series on women of color transforming American politics from Peabody Award-winner Grace Lee and Iranian documentary filmmaker Marjan Safinia.

Filmed from 2018 through 2019, the Tribeca Film Festival official selection follows candidates and organizers such as Stacey Abrams, Bushra Amiwala, Maria Elena Durazo, Veronica Escobar, Lucy McBath, Rashida Tlaib, and Nse Ufot.

Having acquired the U.S. broadcast and streaming rights for the doc, PBS will air the program as a two-night special presentation in June in the summer’s Trailblazers initiative, which celebrates the centennial of the women’s vote.

Announced during the TCA Winter Press Tour, this is the first miniseries to be coproduced by POV, and was made with a crew comprised entirely of women of color.

“If ever there was a moment where we need to be reminded of the leadership of women of color, that time is now,” said Ava DuVernay, one of the film’s executive producers, in a statement. “If you’re an immigrant, a young person, a person of faith, or simply someone who has felt unseen for too long, you will find yourself reflected in this story.”

In association with POV, And She Could Be Next is produced by Grace Lee, Marjan Safinia and Jyoti Sarda and directed by Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia. Ava DuVernay is an executive producer and Justine Nagan and Chris White are the executive producers for POV.

Another new doc coming to PBS, Climate Change – The Facts, is set to premiere on Earth Day (April 22).

Hosted by natural historian and legendary presenter Sir David Attenborough, Climate Change – The Facts examines scientific evidence of global warming impacts and possible solutions to the crisis. In the previously announced one-hour special, leading climate scientists examines the consequences of rising temperatures of ice sheets, fragile ecosystems, developing communities and extreme weather events.

Experts include Dr. James Hansen, former director of NASA Goddard Institute for Science Studies; professor Naomi Oreskes, science historian at Harvard University; professor Michael Mann, climate scientist at Penn State University; Richard Black, director of the UK Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit; professor Andrew Shepherd, climate scientist at the University of Leeds; Sunita Narain, director general of India’s Centre for Science and Environment; and Greta Thunberg, climate advocate.

The special is a BBC Studios and IWC Media production for PBS. Bill Gardner is executive in charge for PBS and Tom McDonald is commissioning editor for BBC Studios. The program is executive produced by Sacha Baveystock, Andrew Cohen and Jonathan Renouf. Serena Davies is the series producer and director.

“In the 20 years since I first started talking about the impact of climate change on our world, conditions have changed far faster than I ever imagined,” said Sir David Attenborough in Climate Change – The Facts. “It may sound frightening, but the scientific evidence is that if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade, we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies. We’re running out of time, but there is still hope.