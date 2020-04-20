BBC Arts commissions Peter Sellers doc from Brook Lapping

UK factual production house Brook Lapping, part of Zinc Media Group, has been commissioned by BBC Arts to produce a documentary about English comedian Peter Sellers for BBC2.

Peter Sellers: A State of Comic Ecstasy (working title) is a 75-minute film that uncovers the “endless complexities” of Sellers’ personal life, which included multiple marriages, chronic health problems, “petulant fits of rage,” a “deep insecurity” and “long slow decline” in his later years.

The documentary is a portrait of the “master impressionist,” born to vaudeville entertainers in 1925. From his years backstage as part of his parents’ music hall revue group to his wartime service in India and Burma, the film charts his rise to stardom.

Greg Sanderson, MD of Brook Lapping, said in a statement: “We have secured exceptional access to friends and family, colleagues, and critics, many of whom have never spoken before. Forty years on from his death, our film reveals how Peter Sellers could play any role at all, apart from just one – himself. We are delighted to be able to bring so much new insight into the real Peter Sellers.”

Peter Sellers: A State Of Comic Ecstasy (w/t) was commissioned by Mark Bell, commissioning editor for BBC Arts. It is executive produced by Sanderson for Brook Lapping at Zinc Media. John O’Rourke is the producer-director.

Brook Lapping’s portfolio includes Evita:The Making of a Superstar (BBC2); The Rise and Fall of Tony Blair and Trump’s First 100 days (both Channel 4); and Lord Lucan: My Husband, The Truth (ITV).