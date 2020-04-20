Bunim Murray, CJ ENM team for athletic game show format

Formats

South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM and Bunim/Murray Productions, a division of Banijay Group, have partnered to coproduce a large-scale physical game show format for Korean audiences. Cash Back (pictured) will challenge ...
By
April 20, 2020

South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM and Bunim/Murray Productions, a division of Banijay Group, have partnered to coproduce a large-scale physical game show format for Korean audiences.

Cash Back (pictured) will challenge leading athletes, including Olympic gold medalists and national champions, to bank as much money as they can carry to the vault all while navigating three rounds of “crazy obstacles.” The catch, however is that money within the game show format comes in the form of “Moneymojis” — difficult-to-move objects in various shapes, sizes and weights.

The competition series has been commissioned by South Korea’s TVN for two pilot episodes. It launched on April 19, and will broadcast for two weeks.

In the local version, 18 top Korean athletes from six sports – including MMA, speed skating, basketball, gymnastics, water polo and Korean wrestling – have joined the cast to hunt for cash.

Bunim/Murray Productions has exclusive world distribution rights to the format, excluding Asia where CJ ENM will handle distribution.

Cash Back has all the makings of a top entertainment format – originality, high stake challenges and the novelty factor,” said Bunim/Murray Productions chairman Gil Goldschein in a statement. “Combining fun with athleticism, this is the uplifting show that could be a welcome relief for audiences across the world post COVID-19.”

“Because we can live stream popular TV shows from other countries anywhere these days, there seems to be no border when it comes to content,” added CJ ENM’s producer Kim In-ha. “With this trend in mind, we worked with Bunim/Murray Productions to create a show that can be enjoyed globally.”

