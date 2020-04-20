CBS orders one-off special “#HomeVideos: A Global Phenomenon” 

ViacomCBS-owned commercial broadcast network CBS Television Network has commissioned the one-hour special #HomeVideos: A Global Phenomenon (working title) from Juma Entertainment and A Bird and a Bear Entertainment.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the special (pictured) will feature funny, heartwarming and inspirational viral home videos made during social distancing and sheltering in place.

For each video chosen, CBS will give a monetary donation to the participant’s qualifying charity of choice.

Meant for family viewing, the special celebrates the creativity of people who have been staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Juma Entertainment’s Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton and A Bird and a Bear Entertainment’s Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône are executive producers for #Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon.

#Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon is slated to broadcast in May on CBS.

“This special is a true celebration of the human spirit,” said Jodi Roth, senior vice president of specials at CBS, in a statement. “The ingenuity and creativity displayed in these videos is impressive, while also highlighting our spirit and resilience as a community during this unique moment in time.”

“With Cedric at the helm, and the creativity spawned by current events, this special is going to be a welcome hour of sit-back-relax-and-smile, whole-family entertainment,” added Horowitz, president of Juma Entertainment.