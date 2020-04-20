Unscripted

VH1 slates Tamar Braxton-hosted “To Catch a Beautician”

ViacomCBS-owned pay-TV network VH1 will premiere its new series To Catch a Beautician this May, hosted by singer and television personality Tamar Braxton. In the 20-episode series, Braxton (pictured left) and ...
By
April 20, 2020

ViacomCBS-owned pay-TV network VH1 will premiere its new series To Catch a Beautician this May, hosted by singer and television personality Tamar Braxton.

In the 20-episode series, Braxton (pictured left) and Johnny Wright (right) — former hairstylist to First Lady Michelle Obama — will “rescue” clients whose hair has been “botched” by a beautician from their past.

The hosts will help the disgruntled customers confront the stylist who damaged their hair. Wright will then put the beautician through a hair “bootcamp.”

Armed with new skills and techniques, the beauticians will have the chance to redo the client’s hair.

The series is produced by Los Angeles-based Scout Productions with David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, and Kim McCoy serving as executive producers. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Rachel Tung serve as executive producers for VH1.

To Catch a Beautician premieres May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

 

