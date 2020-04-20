Travel Channel to maintain social distancing with “Portals to Hell” special

Discovery-owned adventure network Travel Channel has commissioned a one-off special event that will join legendary rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on the couch to watch an episode of paranormal investigative series Portals to Hell.

The hour-long Portals to Hell – Watching with the Osbournes will catch up with Ozzy and Sharon in self-isolation as they watch an episode of Travel Channel’s Portals to Hell, hosted by their son Jack Osborne and co-host Katrina Weidman.

The elder Osbournes will watch as Jack and Weidman conduct their investigation of the Shanghai Tunnels in Portland, Oregon. Maintaining social distance practices, Jack will join his parents from his own home to find out what they think of their son’s paranormal work and whether they’re believers or skeptics of the supernatural.

Portals to Hell – Watching with the Osbournes will transmit on April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel, ahead of a new episode of Portals to Hell at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“This is a time to hunker down with loved ones and catch up on your favorite TV shows, and we’re giving viewers the rare chance to join a family viewing party with the Osbournes,” said Travel Channel GM Matthew Butler in a statement. “Fans often wonder what Ozzy and Sharon think about ‘Portals to Hell,’ and whether they are believers of the paranormal. Who better to speak to that than the royal rock couple themselves, in the humorously frank way we’ve come to know and love.”

Portals to Hell is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content.

For Osbourne Media, executive producers are Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. For Critical Content, executive producers are Jenny Daly and Tom Forman, and co-executive producer is Stephen Carr.

Ron Simon is executive producer for Travel Channel.