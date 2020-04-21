ITV, Thames piloting “Family Fortunes” reboot with social distancing twist

ITV is aiming to pilot a reboot of Family Fortunes, the long-running British game show based on American series Family Feud, nearly two decades after the original series capped off its final season, Realscreen confirmed.

Fremantle UK-owned Thames, producer of The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, is working with the broadcaster to pilot the format with a social distancing twist in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While planning is in early stages, English comedian and television personality Alan Carr is reportedly in the running to host, according to trade publication Deadline.

Family Fortunes first premiered in 1980, running for 22 seasons until 2002. Celebrity spin-off All Star Family Fortunes premiered in 2006 on ITV and ran until 2015.

As with the Family Feud format, the game involves two families providing answers to questions that were surveyed by members of the British public to win cash prizes. Top answers are displayed on an electronic board.

The news comes as myriad producers and broadcasters turn to quarantine-friendly content while measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have shuttered or postponed productions globally.