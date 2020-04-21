Michael Moore unveils “Planet of the Humans” via YouTube in advance of Earth Day

Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is offering up his latest project as an executive producer – Jeff Gibbs’ environmentally focused Planet of the Humans – to be viewed for free via his YouTube channel.

The YouTube debut, which began Tuesday (April 21) is in advance of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and in advance of a live event slated for Wednesday, April 22 at 10:00 pm EDT / 7:00 pm PDT, which will incorporate a screening and Q&A with Moore and Gibbs, via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The film, Gibbs’ directorial debut, takes an uncompromising look at what it deems as the failures of the environmental movement, including giving into corporate interests. It first screened as a work in progress at Moore’s Traverse City Film Festival. Along with Moore and Gibbs (pictured left and center), Ozzie Zehner (right) serves as producer.

Available to be viewed for free over the next 30 days via YouTube, the film also marks the first feature release through Moore’s Rumble Media, and the company’s first venture with the global streaming service.

“This movie takes no prisoners and exposes the truth about how we have been led astray in the fight to save the planet, to the point where if we don’t reverse course right now, events like the current pandemic will become numerous, devastating and insurmountable,” said Moore in a statement. “The feel-good experience of this movie is that we actually have the smarts and the will to not let this happen – but only if we immediately launch a new environmental uprising.”

“Have we environmentalists fallen for illusions, ‘green’ illusions, that are anything but green, because we’re scared that this is the end — and we’ve pinned all our hopes on things like solar panels and wind turbines?” added Gibbs. “No amount of batteries are going to save us, and that is the urgent warning of this film.”