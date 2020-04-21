TLC schedules late-night dating series “Find Love Live” for early May

Discovery-owned lifestyle network TLC is bolstering its late-night programming lineup with the commissioning of innovative relationship series Find Love Live.

Hosted by Sukanya Krishnan of FOX5NY, the dating series will seek to help singles find their future partner from the comfort of their own home, with all dates being conducted as virtual dates.

Each episode of the series will follow along as one pre-selected “singleton” is given the opportunity to interview and flirt with three potential suitors via video conferencing in the hope of finding the love of their life.

Viewers will be able to cast their votes via Twitter to determine who should be selected for the virtual date by using hashtags for their favorite match. With the choice made, the couple will undertake their first virtual date which will then be shared with viewers on the following week’s episode.

The series is produced by Discovery Studios.

Originally scheduled to premiere earlier this month by utilizing a traditional full production crew, Find Love Live will now air as a remote production beginning May 10 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

“The runaway success of relationship programming like the 90 Day Fiancé franchise proves that the eternal story of love, of finding ‘the one,’ continues to captivate viewers. Even in the days of social distancing, people want to make a meaningful connection and, hopefully, end up sharing their lives with that special someone,” said Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, in a statement. “And with the country staying home, what better way to celebrate love and togetherness, than helping singles find their match virtually and for the rest of us to root for them in the process.”