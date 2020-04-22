Neon launches “Spaceship Earth” doc into drive-ins, city-scape projections

Neon is releasing Spaceship Earth in the U.S. with unique distribution methods, like drive-ins and pop-up city-scape projections, as well as theater websites.

The Impact Partners, RadicalMedia and Stacey Reiss Production documentary will debut on May 8 theatrically at participating drive-ins, and select cities will have city-scape projections to allow residents to watch from a safe distance.

Theater websites and websites of other affected businesses, including film festivals, museums, bookstores, and restaurants will also screen the film. Some of those businesses include Fernbank Museum, Talcott Mountain Science Center, Ground Support Cafe, SITE Sante Fe, Santa Monica French bistro Pasjoli and Brooklyn eatery Locanda Vinii & Olie.

The Matt Wolf-directed film will also debut on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, FandangoNow, Vudu, DIRECTV, DISH and Hulu, and details of the film’s global launch plans will be revealed later this week.

Spaceship Earth debuted at Sundance and tells the story of eight people who spent two years quarantined in Biosphere 2, a replica of the Earth’s ecosystem. The prescient events of the film took place in 1991 and captures the experiment’s goal of being a dystopian simulation of an ecological crisis by using archival material and present-day interviews with surviving members of the Biosphere.

Neon’s release strategy aims to give small businesses and arts and cultural organizations an opportunity to stay connected with their communities. Partners can also host private screenings and co-host live online Q&As and panels with special guests.

“Neon has never released a film without the benefit of theaters and Spaceship Earth is no exception to that rule,” said Neon founder and CEO Tom Quinn, in a statement. “Even though Spaceship Earth won’t be playing in theaters across the country we hope by making it available ‘everywhere’ the film’s release can at least embody the communal spirit of cinema if not the big screen. We miss our partners in exhibition greatly and look forward to cinema’s triumphant return.”