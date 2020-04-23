David Osit’s “Mayor” takes top prize at Full Frame ’20

David Osit‘s Mayor and Kim A. Snyder‘s Us Kids were among the top winners at the 2020 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

The 23rd annual festival was originally scheduled to take place from April 2 to 5 in Durham, North Carolina before the four-day live event was cancelled amid COVID-19 public health and safety concerns.

Taking the US$15,000 top prize, the Reva and David Logan Grand Jury Award, during the digital-only festival was Osit’s Mayor (pictured). The 89-minute film provides an in-depth look at the life of Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, over the course of his second term as he navigates civic responsibilities in a volatile political climate.

“Beautifully shot and edited, with a charismatic character made for film, the film Mayor has the virtue of being funny, gripping, and sobering all at once,” said the jury in a statement. “In showing the audience what it takes to be Mayor of this city, the film very effectively plunges us into the day-to-day reality of the city at a significant political moment.”

Snyder’s Us Kids, which sees the teenage survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting mobilize to “take back democracy,” took home the Kathleen Bryan Edwards Award for Human Rights. The award is presented to a film that addresses a significant human rights issue in the U.S.

Elsewhere, first-time documentary feature filmmaker Garrett Bradley’s Time picked up two honors, including the Center for Documentary Studies Filmmaker Award and the Charles E. Guggenheim Emerging Artist Award.

The CDS Filmmaker Award recognizes films that examine central issues of contemporary life and culture, while the Emerging Artist Award is presented to a first-time doc maker.

The Full Frame President’s Award, meanwhile, was presented to Denize Galiao for her film Saudade. The prize recognizes up-and-coming filmmakers and is awarded to the best student film.

Finally, Maja Novaković’s Then Comes the Evening was awarded the Full Frame Jury Award for Best Short, while Hannes Lang’s short film Riafn was honored with the Franklin Humanities Institute Award.

The 24th annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival will take place between April 8 and 11 in 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.