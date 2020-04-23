Lifetime orders “Dance Moms” virtual dance series, “Married at First Sight: Australia”

A+E Networks’ Lifetime has greenlit a number of new series, including a Dance Moms virtual dance competition series and Half Yard Productions’ limited series The Big Fat Wedding Walk.

The channel has ordered 12 episodes of Dance Moms: Abby’s Virtual Dance Off. In each self-contained episode, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller invites dancers from across the U.S. to submit their “best moves and footwork” from their homes.

In each episode, Miller will judge each self-submitted performance and will Skype the winner to reveal who will win the title of “The Abby Dancer.”

Dance Moms: Abby’s Virtual Dance Off is produced by the Six West Media group in association with Mother Media Group and No More Tears. Steven Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Allie Breslin serve as executive producers for the Six West Media group. Kim Chessler and Gena McCarthy serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

“More than ever, our audiences need those familiar faces they love, and with the explosion of people filming their dance moves to be shared, Abby’s Virtual Dance Off provides us the opportunity to bring some of the most talented dancers to the forefront on television,” McCarthy, EVP of unscripted development and programming at Lifetime and head of programming, at FYI, said in a statement.

Elsewhere, after 10 seasons of Kinetic Content-produced Married at First Sight (pictured) in the U.S., Lifetime has acquired an Australian version of the series.

The series will feature 12 new couples, with two-hour episodes airing each Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 27.

Married at First Sight: Australia details the matching of each couple by experts John Aiken, Mel Schiling and Trisha Stafford, leading to their weddings and honeymoons, and follows as they settle into their domestic lives together. At the end of the social experiment, each couple must decide whether to stay together or divorce.

Finally, Red Arrow Studios-owned Half Yard Productions has produced the three-episode limited event series The Big Fat Wedding Walk for Lifetime.

The series follows the journey of couples desperate to lose weight before their wedding day by walking the “longest ‘aisle’ in wedding history.”

In each episode, one couple follows a personalized weight loss routine for four months in their own homes, before walking 100 miles — alone — to get to their wedding. The couple will undergo a makeover and receive “drastically” altered wedding attire.

The series premiered April 23, with episodes two and three airing on April 29 and May 6 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The Big Fat Wedding Walk is executive produced by Nicole Sorrenti, Sean Gallagher and John Jones for Half Yard Productions.