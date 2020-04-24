DOC NYC launches live interview series “Friday Fix”

DOC NYC is rolling out the live weekly interview series “DOC NYC Friday Fix,” hosted by the film festival’s artistic director Thom Powers.

The first episode airs today (April 24) at 3 p.m. ET/PT, featuring filmmakers Liz Garbus (The Innocence Files; Lost Girls) and Rachel Mason (Circus of Books), who discuss new Netflix titles; as well as Loira Limbal, VP of programs at Firelight Media.

Limbal’s film Through the Night about daycare workers was selected by the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

DOC NYC Friday Fix is available for free worldwide. During the livestream, viewers can contribute questions and comments, and the show will be recorded for later access.

“We need new ways to celebrate documentary film while everyone is at home,” Powers said in a statement. “We hope this Friday Fix gives documentary lovers a way to feel connected and deepen their appreciation for new work.”

Upcoming episodes will include interviews with Oscar-winning directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American Factory); Renee Tajima-Pena and Jean Tsien, executive producers on the PBS series Asian Americans; Crip Camp directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht; and Kartemquin Films’ Gordon Quinn, who was recently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Chicago and is now recovering.

In the summer, the series will highlight directors such as David France (Welcome to Chechnya); Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble); and Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (Love Fraud).

DOC NYC most recently held a series of webinars titles “New Strategies for Distribution,” “Cash-Flow for Filmmakers at Home,” and “Film Promo and PR for Stay-at-Home Times.”

The festival’s 11th edition is scheduled to take place Nov. 11 to 19, 2020. Organizers state they are monitoring government guidelines over social distancing and will make later announcements on how it plans to adapt for conditions in the fall.