Extra: MY Ent, DRG strike deal; ITV Studios to produce “Red Carpet Survival”

MY Entertainment, DRG strike Legacy List deal

Michael Yudin‘s New York-based prodco MY Entertainment has struck a deal with international content distributor DRG to represent season two Legacy List with Matt Paxton (pictured).

DRG, which already has rights to the first season, will represent the sophomore season worldwide, in addition to the format rights.

Season two of Legacy List with Matt Paxton will consist of eight 60-minute episodes and will begin production in July, circumstances permitting. The season will premiere across PBS’s Central Virginia member station VPM and will roll out on U.S. public television early in 2021.

Based on an original format concept by MYE entitled Hidden Assets, Legacy List with Matt Paxton sees a team of expert collectors and advisers, including Mike Kelleher, walking viewers through the sometimes priceless items that can be found in your parents’ basement, attic, closet or even under their floorboards.

ITV Studios to produce Nippon TV’s Red Carpet Survival internationally

ITV Studios, the TV production arm of British commercial broadcaster ITV, has acquired the exclusive rights to produce the unscripted game show Red Carpet Survival from Japanese multi-platform broadcaster Nippon TV.

Under terms of the deal, ITV Studios will produce the game show format in each territory where it has an unscripted production base, which spans 33 territories across the UK, the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Middle East and North Africa.

ITV Studios will also acquire the rights to distribute the resulting finished versions worldwide.

Nippon TV will continue to handle sales of the format to the rest of the world, which includes Southern and Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Created and produced by Nippon TV’s production division, Red Carpet Survival features contestants acting as bodyguards to safely escort a celebrity VIP to their destination, no matter the obstacles that crop up to deter the mission. Contestants will be tasked with surviving a series of “crazy traps,” including explosions, robot attacks and real crocodiles, while also enduring physical blows, to complete their mission safely.

Endemol Shine Italy to produce COVID-19 documentary for Mediaset

Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset has commissioned Endemol Shine Italy to produce a one-off special slated to document the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic through the eyes of Italian citizens.

The special, titled #rEsistiamo, will provide a first-hand account of life in lockdown through an amalgamation of user-generated video content filmed via smartphones. The documentary will chronicle intimate stories from across Italy, within the homes of those who have seen their daily lives upended.

#rEsistiamo is slated to broadcast via Mediaset Italia1 at the end of the pandemic.

“We wanted to find a way to tell the unique stories from across Italy as they live through COVID-19 and the impact it has had on everyday lives,” said Leonardo Pasquinelli, CEO of Endemol Shine Italy, in a statement. “This moving and emotional film puts a spotlight on how people in Italy have dealt with the difficult challenges faced by the world at this time.”