Pluto TV adds Fullscreen’s Scott Reich to programming team

ViacomCBS-owned streamer Pluto TV has bolstered its executive team with the appointment of Scott Reich to its programming department.

Reich (pictured) boards Pluto as SVP of programming and will be responsible for overseeing the Los Angeles company’s programming strategy. Pluto’s content slate currently includes 250-plus live and original channels, and “thousands” of on-demand movies and television series.

The industry veteran formerly served as general manager of Otter Media-backed entertainment company Fullscreen Media. There, he was tasked with managing Fullscreen’s subscription service alongside all aspects of original scripted and unscripted programming, content licensing, program planning, marketing, creative services, content operations and analytics.

Prior to this, Reich served as VP of programming and original content at VEVO, and held positions at Fuse, Concert.TV, VH1 and Magus Entertainment.

“Scott’s diverse programming and management experience will be a great asset to Pluto TV,” said company CEO and co-founder Tom Ryan in a statement. “Pluto TV was created to solve the problem of what to watch. How, why and where we program our titles is what makes the Pluto experience one-of-a-kind, and it was important that we hired someone with experience in all aspects of content across all platforms.”

As well, the company has hired former Eros International executive Shampa Banerjee as chief product officer.

Reporting into Ryan, she will design and develop the experience of users, distribution partners, content partners and advertisers.