Unscripted

Food Network serves up self-shot Amy Schumer cooking series

Discovery-owned Food Network is set to premiere the quarantine series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, starring the comedian and actress and her chef husband Chris Fischer. The series will offer a ...
By
April 27, 2020

Discovery-owned Food Network is set to premiere the quarantine series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, starring the comedian and actress and her chef husband Chris Fischer.

The series will offer a look the couple’s lives with their son, his nanny Jane and their dog “at home in the woods.”

Premiering May 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, each 30-minute episode will see Schumer (pictured right) and Fischer (left) bring viewers into their kitchen.

The couple will also stay in contact with family and “surprise” celebrity friends via video while Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning chef specializing in farm-to-table cuisine, creates “comfort food” through eight episodes.

In the double-episode premiere, Fischer shows Schumer how to make a poached egg, bacon and a celery and fennel salad while latkes are frying up and Schumer crafts an Old Fashioned cocktail. Fischer then works on a menu for his wife’s “favorite late-night” food, and Schumer makes a Moscow Mule.

Other episodes include a “taco night” with tempura-battered fish tacos and a “quarantine movie night” with potatoes, lamb sliders and a Greek salad dip.

“Watching Amy and Chris is intimate, real, fun and just great TV,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. “The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy’s sharp wit delivers laugh out loud moments all the way through. Mix that with poignant moments of a family sharing their challenges during this pandemic and you have a series that many will relate to and some will likely become addicted to.”

