Tribeca Enterprises, YouTube partner with global film festivals for digital event to aid WHO fund

Tribeca Film Festival organizer Tribeca Enterprises is partnering with YouTube to present the 10-day digital event We Are One: A Global Film Festival this May. The event will feature programming from 20 film ...
By
April 27, 2020

Tribeca Film Festival organizer Tribeca Enterprises is partnering with YouTube to present the 10-day digital event We Are One: A Global Film Festival this May.

The event will feature programming from 20 film festivals worldwide — in addition to Tribeca — including the Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival and New York Film Festival.

Running from May 29 to June 7, the festival will be free to audiences worldwide and include films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations.

The event will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local relief partners in each region.

Tribeca’s 19th annual edition was postponed in March following a ban imposed on March 12 by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on events or gatherings of 500 people or more. Organizers announced plans in April to shift select programming to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

