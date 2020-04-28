People/Biz

Karlovy Vary Int’l Film Fest postpones 55th edition to 2021

Czech Republic film festival Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is postponing this year’s event, scheduled to take place July 3 to 11, to 2021 in response to government measures to prevent the spread ...
By
April 28, 2020

Czech Republic film festival Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is postponing this year’s event, scheduled to take place July 3 to 11, to 2021 in response to government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Though this year’s event is canceled, organizers will offer “a taste of the festival” at selected movie theaters in the Czech Republic and the online KVIFF Eastern Promises Industry Days.

Jiří Bartoška (pictured), president of the Karlovy Vary IFF, said in a statement hosting an alternative version of KVIFF would “go against the festival’s main mission: to bring together audiences, filmmakers, and people from different walks of life in order to collectively enjoy works of cinema.”

“We strongly believe that seeing a movie with other people in a theater is a powerful and irreplaceable experience,” he added.

Karlovy Vary IFF is, however, among the 20 film festivals partnering with YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises for the recently-announced 10-day digital event, We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

We Are One will feature programming from 20 film festivals worldwide — in addition to Karlovy — including the Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival and New York Film Festival.

Running from May 29 to June 7, We Are One will be free to audiences worldwide and include films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations.

The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will be held July 2 to 10, 2021.

 (Photo: Michal Čížek)

