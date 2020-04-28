Lighthearted’s Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante join Unscripted and Unprepared

Lighthearted Entertainment presidents Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler are joining Main Event Media founder Jimmy Fox for the latest edition of the Unscripted and Unprepared podcast, hosted and produced by Fox in partnership with Realscreen.

In the episode, LaPlante and Spangler discuss their history with the company behind the hit MTV format Are You the One?, and its founder, the late Howard Schultz. The pair also discuss their career paths to this point and past work with such production powerhouses as Bunim/Murray Productions and Mark Burnett.

Fox also chats with a close friend and fellow basketball aficionado about the recent ESPN/Netflix docuseries The Last Dance.

The new episode is now available via iTunes, Stitcher, PodBean and Spotify, among other outlets.

Past episodes of Unscripted and Unprepared, a series of conversations with the most influential players in the unscripted television industry, have featured Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, Howard T. Owens, Arthur Smith, Brent Montgomery, Nancy Glass, Jonathan Murray, Cori Abraham, Thom Beers, World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey, former Epix unscripted head Rachel Brill, History’s Eli Lehrer, Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman, ID’s Jane Latman, TLC’s Jason Sarlanis, ITV America’s David Eilenberg, and Showtime’s Vinnie Malhotra, among many others.

Jimmy Fox’s production credits with Main Event Media include CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and Amazon’s Inside Jokes.