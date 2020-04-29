CBS preps reality series “Game On!” and “Tough As Nails”, delays “Amazing Race”

U.S. commercial broadcaster CBS has set the premiere dates for reality series Game On! and Tough as Nails while also delaying the forthcoming season of The Amazing Race.

The premiere for season 32 of The Amazing Race, originally slated for May 20, has been pushed back to provide the network’s programming schedule with flexibility due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down production sectors across the globe. The latest season will be scheduled to air later in 2020.

Debuting in place of The Amazing Race will be Game On! (pictured), which will begin broadcasting on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The game show is based on the UK series A League of Their Own and serves as a comedy sports game show that is hosted by comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key.

The comedic format will pit two teams of three against one another in absurd trivia, epic field competitions and “over-the-top physical challenges,” from seeing who can dunk the most basketballs over a tank of water while harnessed on a bungee cord, to taking on a sumo wrestler in the ring.

Each team is captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel, as well as a rotating cast of sports stars, comedians and celebrities.

Game On! is produced by Eye Productions, Fulwell 73 Productions and CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Fulwell 73′s Ben Winston, James Corden and Emma Conway are executive producers alongside CPL’s David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux. Rob Gronkowski, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, Henry Penzi and Venus Williams also serve as executive producers.

Elsewhere, competition series Tough as Nails will premiere July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and features ordinary Americans who are tough as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs.

The reality competition series, hosted by Emmy Award winner Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), will test the strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness of its participants in challenges that take place in the real world.

Tough as Nails is produced by Raquel Productions in association with Tough House Productions. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.

“These are two timely and entertaining series for summer,” said Noriko Kelley, EVP of program planning and scheduling at CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “Game On! is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and Tough as Nails celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition.”

With files from Frederick Blichert