TBS, Endemol Shine N.A. to reboot unscripted hit “Wipeout”

Endemol Shine North America has been given the greenlight by WarnerMedia-backed cable network TBS to revive the extreme obstacle course series Wipeout.

The 20-episode reimagined format will feature new twists, with each game designed into three rounds and a three-stage obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points “designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors.”

Winners will receive a US$25,000 cash prize.

Producers have launched a virtual casting call. Production is slated to begin once new industry standards surrounding the COVID-19 shutdown have been cemented.

Wipeout originally aired on ABC for seven seasons between 2008 and 2014. Created by Matt Kunitz and Scott Larsen, the reality competition series also found an audience abroad with adaptations in more than 30 territories – including Argentina, Australia and the UK – and a number of spin-offs and specials.

Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Kevin Wehrenberg serve as executive producers. Matt Kunitz will also serve as executive producer and showrunner.

“In my many years of producing, Wipeout remains my all-time favorite,” said Kunitz in a statement. “I am thrilled that it is returning more competitive than ever, while continuing to provide hilarious wipeouts. Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout‘s return than TBS.”

“I cannot think of a better tentpole program than Wipeout as we take our unscripted programming to the next level under Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV,” added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max, and president of TNT, TBS and truTV. “This is a big show for the whole family and we have some big ideas to infuse real drama and new twists into the fun.”

“This show has truly become a global phenomenon and its popularity has continued to grow over the last decade with a new generation of viewers. We have some really unique, fun new twists planned for this version and we can’t wait to get into production,” noted Sharon Levy, president of unscripted & scripted television at Endemol Shine North America.