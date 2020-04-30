Exclusive: Quibi orders “The Fix” docuseries from filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar

Recently-launched mobile streamer Quibi is bolstering its non-fiction slate with addiction-focused docuseries The Fix from Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar.

The series, based on the book Chasing the Scream by Johann Hari, is produced by Jeff Hays Films, Story Syndicate and Public Record, the company founded by Zagar and Jeremy Yaches.

The Fix takes a “provocative” look at addiction by exploring why people use drugs, how the substances are brought to market and the impact of the war on drugs.

Episodes are directed by Zagar along with Nathan Caswell, Cassidy Gearhart and Joshua Banville. Hari and Zagar serve as executive producers with Yaches, Jon Bardin and Geralyn White Dreyfous.

Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, co-founders of the recently-launched non-fiction outfit Story Syndicate, also serve as executive producers.

Zagar’s first documentary, In A Dream (2008), premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival. It was broadcast on HBO, shortlisted for an Academy Award and received two Emmy nominations, including Best Documentary. His follow-up, the 2014 documentary Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart, premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival and aired on HBO.