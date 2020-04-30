Extra: HGTV orders home improvement shows; Espresso Media to launch two series

HGTV greenlights House Hunters: LOL, Hot House Mess

Discovery-owned home improvement net HGTV has commissioned the self-shot series House Hunters: LOL from Brian Lando’s Los Angeles-based Lando Entertainment.

House Hunters: LOL will invite comedians, who are abiding by current social distancing measures, to watch episodes of the long-running realty franchise House Hunters together via video conference while sharing their witty reactions.

The six-episode series, scheduled to premiere this June, will see the comedians expressing their amusing thoughts on prospective homeowners and their budgets as they endure house tours, as well as their wish lists for paint colors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Brian Lando, Francesco Pace and Dean Ollins serve as executive producers for Lando Entertainment.

“House Hunters is a play-along phenomenon that has long inspired drinking games, snarky social media commentary and spoofs on late night television,” said HGTV president Jane Latman in a statement. “While we’re #HomeTogether, House Hunters: LOL will amp up the fun by combining our favorite comedians with one of America’s favorite shows.”

The network has additionally greenlit Hot Mess House, a self-shot series that will tackle the difficulties of home organization.

The four-episode series will feature organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen as she attempts to declutter messy and disorganized homes via video conference.

Each episode of Hot Mess House, also slated to premiere in June, will follow Aarssen as she takes a virtual tour of her client’s home “where she finds overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and inundated basements.”

Following the digital home tour, she will help each home owner identify an organization style that will work best before providing them with the resources and tools to live a decluttered life.

Espresso Media to launch docs on C4, Yesterday

Brighton-based distributor Espresso Media International is to launch two documentaries to British audiences via Channel 4 and UKTV’s Yesterday.

Produced by Nik Coleman’s Coleman TV, VE Day In Colour: Britain’s Biggest Party (pictured) utilizes fully colorized archive to bring to life the street parties that erupted throughout the streets of England as World War II came to an end.

Through real-life testimony from survivors, the film will recount the stories of individuals waiting to hear of their loved ones’ safety, as many were still fighting for release and return as parts of Europe had begun to celebrate the end to the war.

VE Day In Colour: Britain’s Biggest Party will debut across UK pubcaster Channel 4 on May 3 at 8 p.m.

Elsewhere, VE Day: Countdown to Peace will chronicle the last seven days of WWII leading to the Victory of Europe announcement, and tracks the lesser known stories in the final week of the war. Highlighted throughout are the liberation of concentration camps and the accidental RAF sinking of SS. Cap Arcona, among other stories.

The one-off documentary will premiere across UKTV’s Yesterday channel on May 6 at 8 p.m.

It has also been licensed internationally to AB Groupe, Foxtel, RTV Slovenia and Czech TV.

The two documentaries were developed and executive produced by Amy Freshwater for Espresso Media International, alongside Coleman TV’s Nik Coleman and Eleanor Milton-White.