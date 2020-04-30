OWN slates two virtual limited unscripted series for May

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is adding two virtually-filmed unscripted series to its Saturday night lineup this May.

The network will launch “Sisterhood Saturday Nights” on May 16 with Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant and Girlfriends Check In.

Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant, fronted by the star of OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life, sees the life coach offer her guidance during the pandemic with guests such as Oprah Winfrey, gospel singer Bebe Winans and financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche.

The limited series, produced by Bunim/Murray, airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Critical Content-produced Girlfriends Check In, meanwhile, brings together groups of female celebrity friends each week for a virtual conversation where they share laughter, support, love, and gossip.

Airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT, episodes feature women such as actress, author, producer and director Megan Good with her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger; actresses Tasha Smith and Grace Byers from Empire; The Real host Loni Love; internet personality B. Simone; television personality Tami Roman; and celebrity hair stylist Robbi Rogers.

“Now more than ever before we want to provide our audience with programming that unites and uplifts us,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN, in a statement. “We are excited to bring together sisterhood on Saturday nights, and we are grateful to Iyanla and all of the girlfriends for sharing hope and a little bit of light during this time.