Unscripted

OWN slates two virtual limited unscripted series for May

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is adding two virtually-filmed unscripted series to its Saturday night lineup this May. The network will launch “Sisterhood Saturday Nights” on May 16 with Fear Not with Iyanla ...
By
April 30, 2020

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is adding two virtually-filmed unscripted series to its Saturday night lineup this May.

The network will launch “Sisterhood Saturday Nights” on May 16 with Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant and Girlfriends Check In.

Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant, fronted by the star of OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life, sees the life coach offer her guidance during the pandemic with guests such as Oprah Winfrey, gospel singer Bebe Winans and financial educator  Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche.

The limited series, produced by Bunim/Murray, airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Critical Content-produced Girlfriends Check In, meanwhile, brings together groups of female celebrity friends each week for a virtual conversation where they share laughter, support, love, and gossip.

Airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT, episodes feature women such as actress, author, producer and director Megan Good with her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger; actresses Tasha Smith and Grace Byers from Empire; The Real host Loni Love; internet personality B. Simone; television personality Tami Roman; and celebrity hair stylist Robbi Rogers.

“Now more than ever before we want to provide our audience with programming that unites and uplifts us,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN, in a statement. “We are excited to bring together sisterhood on Saturday nights, and we are grateful to Iyanla and all of the girlfriends for sharing hope and a little bit of light during this time.

TAGS:
, , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Explorers_Club_Medal_Victor Vescovo_Sub-Launch-Mariana-Trench-Tamara-Stubbs
    Unscripted

    Discovery Channel links with Explorers Club on $1 million scientific grant
    By Daniele Alcinii
    April 28, 2020
  • Becoming_Doc_01_01_42_10_R2 (1)
    Documentary

    Netflix, Higher Ground, Big Mouth Productions prep Michelle Obama doc
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 27, 2020
  • WeAreOne_Logo (3)
    Documentary

    Tribeca Enterprises, YouTube partner with global film festivals for digital event to aid WHO fund
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 27, 2020
  • Logo_of_YouTube_Originals
    Unscripted

    YouTube Originals unveils lockdown-focused slate
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 23, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search