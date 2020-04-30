“Socks on Fire,” “Jacinta” pick up doc awards at Tribeca ’20

Bo McGuire’s transgenerational hybrid doc Socks on Fire and Jessica Earnshaw‘s Jacinta are among the documentary winners at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

The 19th annual edition of the New York-set festival was postponed last month following a ban imposed on March 12 by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on events or gatherings of 500 people or more. It was previously set to take place April 15-26 in New York, and is currently being rescheduled.

“We are fortunate that technology allowed for our jury to come together this year to honor our filmmakers,” said Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal in a statement. “Despite not being able to be together physically, we were still able to support our artists, which has always been at the heart of the festival.”

McGuire’s Socks on Fire (pictured) took home top honors from the festival, claiming the best documentary feature title. The 93-minute film serves as a first-person exploration into the intricacies of McGuire’s family dynamic as his aunt and uncle quibble over the director’s grandmother’s estate in the rural South.

The Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award, meanwhile, was handed out to Earnshaw’s debut film Jacinta, an intimate journey of a woman struggling to find stability in the midst of addiction while attempting to reconnect with the daughter she left behind.

Special jury mentions were given to Sami Khan and Michael Gassert’s Wonderboy for best documentary feature and Anissa Bonnefont’s The Last Out for the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award.

Cinematographer Alejandro Mejia took home the award for best cinematography in a documentary film for Rodrigo Reyes’ magical realist documentary 499, while editor Amy Foote was honored with best editing in a documentary film for the Catrin Einhorn- and Leslye Davis-directed Father Soldier Son.

Elsewhere, the best documentary short award went to Julia Jansch’s My Father The Mover, which explores the African dance and movement of Gqom that motivates kids in Khayelitsha, South Africa to jive through their hardships.

Special jury mention went to Cara Holmes’s Welcome To A Bright White Limbo.

The 2020 jurors considered all originally announced competition and eligible films with the exception of the following documentaries, which opted out of awards consideration: Keith Maitland’s Dear Mr. Brody and Megan Mylan’s Simple as Water.