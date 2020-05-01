Jukin Media launches ‘People Are Awesome’ brand channel on Pluto TV

Los Angeles-based digital entertainment company Jukin Media is launching a 24/7 ‘People Are Awesome’ streaming channel on ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV.

Jukin’s ‘People Are Awesome’ programming slate includes the brand’s documentary series The E/O, a new original series entitled PAA Presents fronted skateboard pro Isiah Hilt, and licensed content such as the new half-hour series from GoPro (self-titled).

‘People are Awesome’ joins Jukin brands ‘FailArmy’ and ‘The Pet Collective’ on Pluto TV.

“The ‘People Are Awesome’ channel features the same uplifting content that’s made it one of the most beloved social media pages in the world, but with never-before-seen formats that are made for long-form TV viewing,” said Jill Goldfarb, VP of linear programming for Jukin Media, in a statement. “We hope that our programming offers our audience a reprieve from the current crisis.”

Will Gurman, senior director of content partnerships at Pluto TV, added: “The channel adds greater dimension to Pluto TV’s extensive content library and we are thrilled to expand our long-running relationship with their team.”

The ‘People Are Awesome’ channel is also available on myriad other ad-supported streaming environments as well as its own connected TV app for both linear programming and on-demand viewing.