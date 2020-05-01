Sunny Side of the Doc reveals 2020 PiXii Festival selection

The 31st edition of Sunny Side of the Doc, the international marketplace for documentary and narrative experiences, has unveiled the digital and narrative experiences comprising this year’s PiXii Festival.

The fourth edition of PiXii Festival Connected Edition, the international festival for digital cultures, will comprise of 14 projects that celebrate original stories focused on digital technologies that push storytelling “in exciting new directions.”

The entire lineup of experiential projects, as well as their short synopsis, can be found here.

The selected interactive and immersive experiences leverage a number of digital technologies, including extended reality, virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D sound, smart objects, gaming, artificial intelligence.

The lineup comes from creators from France, Germany, Israel, Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

No prizes will be awarded at this year’s event after the physical Sunny Side of the Doc conference in La Rochelle, France moved to an online format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, organizers have said that all selected works will receive “digital exposure” that will enable creatives and producers to “present video pitches and foster new collaborations through targeted meetings.”

In addition, the 2020 PiXii Festival Connected Edition will feature a series of Meet The Executives sessions focused on digital cultures and storytelling. The digital panels will aim to highlight the “content strategies, co-creation dynamics and operating models of key players in the field.” These include the Center Phi in Montreal, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, as well as the Centre des Monuments Nationaux, National Geographic and Arte.

The reworked Sunny Side of the Doc and the PiXii Festival Connected Edition will run digitally on June 22 to 25.