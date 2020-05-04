EyeSteelFilm’s Bob Moore wins Hot Docs’ Don Haig Award

Hot Docs has named EyeSteelFilm co-president and creative producer Bob Moore the 15th recipient of the Don Haig Award.

The honor is annually given to a Canadian indie producer with a feature-length doc in competition at the festival for their body of work and track record of mentorship in the film industry. It is selected by a jury of indie producers.

Moore will be given a CA$5,000 cash prize from the Don Haig Foundation, and the opportunity to give an emerging female filmmaker a complimentary free all-access pass to the 2021 Hot Docs festival. Moore chose Myanmar director and Snow Films Production founder Snow (Hnin Ei Hlaing).

Montreal’s EyeSteelFilm has produced four films selected for the 2020 Hot Docs festival, including opening night feature Softie – a Kenya/Canada copro — as well as Influence, Dope is Death and Wintopia. Moore has produced more than 35 feature-length documentaries with EyeSteelFilm and received more than 100 international awards for his work.

“These last few months have really reinforced the power of collaboration in the documentary filmmaking process, whatever form that might take,” said Moore in a statement. “I feel immense gratitude for the friends, colleagues, mentors and partners that I’ve been able to share the process with. The fact that I get to collaborate with so many filmmakers from across Canada and around the world has given me the opportunity to learn so much over the years, and likewise share the arcane knowledge that I’ve gained through trial and many, many errors.”

Last year’s recipient of the Don Haig Award was White Pine Pictures president and co-founder Peter Raymont, while EyeSteelFilm founder Daniel Cross was honoured in 2017. Other past recipients include Ina Fichman, Ed Barreveld and Anne Pick.

The 2020 Hot Docs festival was set to run from April 30 to May 10, but was postponed due to COVID-19. The Hot Docs Forum was revamped into a digital format and will run May 5 and 6. The festival teamed up with CBC to bring a number of festival titles to Canadian audiences with Hot Docs at Home, with films premiering on CBC, CBC Gem and documentary Channel.

From Playback Daily’s Kelly Townsend