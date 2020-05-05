Ruptly launches global documentary division

German multimedia content company Ruptly has launched a global documentary division with an inaugural catalog consisting of more than 170 titles.

The Ruptly Documentary Collection will primarily focus its efforts on acquiring and producing documentary content surrounding human interest stories and unexplored communities.

It will also allow clients worldwide, with few territorial restrictions, to acquire original documentaries with non-exclusive rights and a 30-day broadcast window, or a period of 30 days online.

Olivia Cole will head the Berlin-headquartered documentary department as Ruptly’s development manager.

Additionally, the doc division will seek to establish partnerships with documentary prodcos and content owners worldwide to acquire the distribution rights for newly produced documentaries and existing catalogs.

To mark the launch, the Ruptly Documentary Collection will also be granting one free documentary license per client to support broadcasters and online platforms as productions close across the globe in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“We realize we are launching Ruptly Documentary Collection at a difficult time, where new content is set to become increasingly hard to come by – and it’s critical that we support one another as an industry,” said Matt Tabaccos, chief commercial officer at Ruptly, in a statement. “With this in mind, Ruptly will be granting one free documentary license to every client, to help keep our peers afloat amidst an ever-stronger demand for high-quality long-format content that can engage viewers and retain audiences across platforms.”

More than 70 documentaries will be available under the offer. The entire catalog can be viewed here.

Ruptly’s debut slate of documentary content will include When an Elephant Smiles (pictured), which charts one woman’s mission to nurture orphaned and injured animals back to health before returning them to Zimbabwe’s wild; The Coca Trap, which follows rural Colombians whose livelihoods rest upon growing coca leaf; Dying Alone, exploring the Japanese phenomenon of kodokushi or ‘lonely death’; Syrian Tango, which spotlights an art collective created in the midst of the Syrian war; To be a Cosmonaut, which follows three candidates through the selection process to become cosmonauts; and Baikal Babushka: Songs of Life, which tells the story of a 78-year-old woman living alone on the remote shoreline of Lake Baikal in southern Siberia.