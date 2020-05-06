People/Biz

BBC factual head Alison Kirkham heading to Apple

BBC controller of factual commissioning, Alison Kirkham, is leaving the post to join the Apple TV Plus UK team as head of unscripted. She will report to European creative director and ...
By
May 6, 2020

BBC controller of factual commissioning, Alison Kirkham, is leaving the post to join the Apple TV Plus UK team as head of unscripted.

She will report to European creative director and former Channel 4 topper Jay Hunt, and is slated to begin her post in the summer, taking oversight of unscripted original series and film projects for Europe.

Kirkham, who headed commissioning for formats and features before taking on the role of factual chief in 2015, first joined the BBC in 2005 as an executive producer.

During her tenure, the pubcaster picked up 40 BAFTAs for its factual content, and aired such highlights as Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, Ambulance, Exodus, Hospital, Muslims Like Us and Race Across the World.

In a internal email, BBC director of content Charlotte Moore announced the news to staff.

“I would like to thank Alison for leading Factual during a period of such impressive creative success,” Moore said. “Her strategic vision and skills as a programme maker have been a huge asset to the department and we are all very grateful to her for the dedication and commitment she has shown to high quality distinctive content right across the breadth of factual genres. She will be missed by us all and I hope you will join me in wishing her the very best in her new role.”

Until a replacement for Kirkham is found, Carla-Maria Lawson, controller of daytime, has will look after the events division as well as Catherine Catton’s popular factual & factual entertainment team, and Clare Sillery, head of docs, will oversee Jack Bootle’s natural history and science division.

More follows…

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • Meat the Future
    Documentary

    Hot Docs Festival Online unveils participating titles to launch in late May
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 5, 2020
  • Glenda Hersh
    People/Biz

    Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock ink contract extension with Truly Original
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 5, 2020
  • RealTalk
    Unscripted

    RealTalk: Lifetime, Content Group, IPC execs on the outlook for unscripted
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 4, 2020
  • Explorers_Club_Medal_Victor Vescovo_Sub-Launch-Mariana-Trench-Tamara-Stubbs
    People/Biz

    Discovery Channel links with Explorers Club on $1 million scientific grant
    By Daniele Alcinii
    April 28, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search