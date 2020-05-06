HBO, PBS lead Peabody noms

American public broadcaster PBS and premium pay-TV network HBO lead the pack for this year’s Peabody Award nominations, with 11 and seven respectively.

Among the 60 nominations announced today (May 6) five are for Netflix, three for Amazon Prime Video and two apiece for Showtime, CNN, NBC News and podcaster Pineapple Street Studios. Thirty winners will be announced at a later date.

Documentaries nominated are as follows (with credits supplied by the Peabody Awards):

16 Shots

SHOWTIME Documentary Films in association with Topic, Impact Partners, and Chicago Media Project (SHOWTIME)

American Factory

Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media for Netflix (Netflix)

Apollo 11

CNN Films (CNN)

For Sama

FRONTLINE, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4 (PBS)

‘Independent Lens’: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

A production of Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision (PBS)

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)

Grain Media for A&E IndieFilms Network (A&E)

Leaving Neverland

Amos Pictures and HBO Documentary in association with Channel Four (HBO)

One Child Nation

Next Generation in co-production with ITVS, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures and Pumpernickel Films in association with Chicago Media Project and Chicken & Egg Pictures (Prime Video)

POV: América

Lifelike Docs, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

‘POV’: Inventing Tomorrow

Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

‘POV’: Midnight Traveler

Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (PBS)

‘POV’: Roll Red Roll

Sunset Park Pictures, Artemis Rising, Fork Films, Doc Society, Multitude Films, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

‘POV’: The Distant Barking of Dogs

Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

‘POV’: The Silence of Others

Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo (PBS)

Sea of Shadows

Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Documentary Films (National Geographic)

Surviving R. Kelly

Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Edge of Democracy

A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix (Netflix)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films (HBO)

Warrior Women

Co-production of Castle King, LLC and ITVS in association with Vision Maker Media (WORLD Channel)

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men

SHOWTIME Documentary Films, A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content (SHOWTIME)

The nominees were chosen by unanimous vote of 19 jurors from nearly 1,300 entries from television, radio/podcasts and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming. The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

“Peabody is proud to champion this year’s nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody, in a statement. “From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy. Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees.”

(Pictured: For Sama)