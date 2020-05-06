People/Biz

Hot Docs, Slaight Foundation look to amplify Canadian music docs

The newly unveiled, $450,000 Hot Docs-Slaight Family Fund will support development and production for music-focused domestic documentaries.
By
May 6, 2020

Following the release of a number of high-profile Canadian music documentaries in recent years, Hot Docs has unveiled a partnership with The Slaight Family Foundation to further support the development and production of music-focused domestic docs.

Backed by a CA$450,000 donation from the The Slaight Family Foundation, the Hot Docs-Slaight Family Fund will support between three and five documentary projects each year (both for shorts and features), with projects eligible to receive between $15,000 to $60,000. As well, successful applicants will receive creative and professional development support.

In addition to supporting projects focused on Canadian musicians, the fund also “welcomes international music stories told through the lenses of Canadian filmmakers.”

In order to be eligible, applicants must have previously produced a doc or fiction film commercially released, or a doc or series broadcast on television. Feature-length projects are eligible for no-interest development loans of up to $15,000, and production grants of up to $60,000. Meanwhile, short film projects are eligible for production grants of up to $30,000.

“Music docs are perhaps the most popular genre with audiences at our cinema and festival. We’re so pleased to join forces with The Slaight Family Foundation to establish this new fund, and to support these visionary filmmakers sharing incredible stories of the musicians and musical styles that have influenced them and touched the world with their artistry,” said Hot Docs president Chris McDonald in a statement.

Recent high-profile Canadian music documentaries include 2017′s Long Time Running, a project following The Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour of 2016, and Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, which opened the Toronto International Film Festival this past fall.

The application window for the program opens June 3 and closes July 29, 2020.

From Playback Daily

TAGS:
, , , ,

Top Stories

  • Meat the Future
    Documentary

    Hot Docs Festival Online unveils participating titles to launch in late May
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 5, 2020
  • Glenda Hersh
    People/Biz

    Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock ink contract extension with Truly Original
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 5, 2020
  • RealTalk
    Unscripted

    RealTalk: Lifetime, Content Group, IPC execs on the outlook for unscripted
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 4, 2020
  • Explorers_Club_Medal_Victor Vescovo_Sub-Launch-Mariana-Trench-Tamara-Stubbs
    People/Biz

    Discovery Channel links with Explorers Club on $1 million scientific grant
    By Daniele Alcinii
    April 28, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search