Hot Docs, Slaight Foundation look to amplify Canadian music docs

Following the release of a number of high-profile Canadian music documentaries in recent years, Hot Docs has unveiled a partnership with The Slaight Family Foundation to further support the development and production of music-focused domestic docs.

Backed by a CA$450,000 donation from the The Slaight Family Foundation, the Hot Docs-Slaight Family Fund will support between three and five documentary projects each year (both for shorts and features), with projects eligible to receive between $15,000 to $60,000. As well, successful applicants will receive creative and professional development support.

In addition to supporting projects focused on Canadian musicians, the fund also “welcomes international music stories told through the lenses of Canadian filmmakers.”

In order to be eligible, applicants must have previously produced a doc or fiction film commercially released, or a doc or series broadcast on television. Feature-length projects are eligible for no-interest development loans of up to $15,000, and production grants of up to $60,000. Meanwhile, short film projects are eligible for production grants of up to $30,000.

“Music docs are perhaps the most popular genre with audiences at our cinema and festival. We’re so pleased to join forces with The Slaight Family Foundation to establish this new fund, and to support these visionary filmmakers sharing incredible stories of the musicians and musical styles that have influenced them and touched the world with their artistry,” said Hot Docs president Chris McDonald in a statement.

Recent high-profile Canadian music documentaries include 2017′s Long Time Running, a project following The Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour of 2016, and Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, which opened the Toronto International Film Festival this past fall.

The application window for the program opens June 3 and closes July 29, 2020.

