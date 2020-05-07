A+E Networks upfronts boast projects with Bill Clinton, Leo DiCaprio

As part of its “reimagined” Upfront presentation, A+E Networks is unveiling projects with former U.S. president Bill Clinton, actor/producer Leonardo DiCaprio and comedian Jeff Foxworthy, among others, while also stocking up on more episodes of hit franchises.

Combined among the networks, the group is touting more than 2,200 hours of new series in the pipeline for 2020/2021, and 1,000 hours of fresh content including new episodes of such series as Curse of Oak Island and Married at First Sight.

“We are well-positioned to meet the challenges of this dynamic marketplace head-on with new high-profile projects featuring A-list talent as well as an enormous cache of premium content available now,” said A+E Networks group president Paul Buccieri (pictured) in a statement.

Following are the highlights from History and A&E.

HISTORY

History is continuing its run of presidential miniseries events, with Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt next in line.

Lincoln (w/t), a three-parter from Nutopia and Pastime Productions, will provide what the network is calling “a sweeping, multi-layered biography of perhaps the most important president in U.S. history”. Theodore Roosevelt (w/t), meanwhile, is from RadicalMedia, DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions and Pastime Productions, and over its two episodes will aim to provide a “panoramic portrait of the first modern President of the United States.” Both minis will be exec produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who also served as executive producer on the network’s previous presidential event miniseries, Washington, which garnered 2.6 million total viewers.

Also, the network has greenlit a second, three-part edition of its Men Who Built America series, which will this time be executive produced by DiCaprio for Appian Way and produced by Stephen David Entertainment, producers of the original project.

Details on the Clinton project, meanwhile, are few, with the network stating it will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.”

As well, the network has greenlit two projects with food author and TV personality Adam Richman — a second season of The Food that Built America and the new series, American Made (w/t). The latter project, an 8 x 60-minute project from Six West Media, will delve into how American products come into being. Lucky 8 is producing season two of The Food that Built America.

A&E

Greenlit series include What’s It Worth? Live, hosted by comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy and hailing from ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media. According to the network, the series will broadcast live from Atlanta and will feature “on-air and online components to bring hidden personal treasures to consumers nationwide.”

The network has also extended its partnership with the WWE via a new series, The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures, produced by WWE Studios.

A&E has also ordered 160 new episodes of its hit series, Live PD, from MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment.