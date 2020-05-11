Extra: Beyond inks France sales; NFB goes into production on five doc shorts

Beyond Distribution sells into France

Beyond Distribution has secured several factual sales to French broadcasters following its online screening activity around MIPTV.

Private national French television channel M6 has acquired the first four seasons of Channel 4′s hit home renovation series Love It or List It UK (30 x 60 minutes; pictured), while sports broadcaster L’Equipe has taken all seasons of Heavy Rescue (46 x 60 minutes), which documents maintenance and rescue crews working to keep traffic moving on Canada’s busiest highway: Ontario’s Highway 401.

Finally, media conglomerate Mediawan has acquired a host of titles, including true crime series Storm of Suspicion (8 x 60 minutes), Outlaw Tech (6 x 60 minutes), Built to Last (1 x 60 minutes), seasons one and two of Grudge Race (20 x 30 minutes), and children’s edutainment series WOW! That’s Amazing (26 x 30 minutes).

The above deals were brokered by Marzenna Czubowicz on behalf of Beyond Distribution. Czubowicz is SVP of sales for UK/Eire, French-speaking Europe and Africa.

NFB greenlights five documentary projects for production

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has provided the greenlight to five documentary short projects for production.

The NFB’s production slate will include Lab Doc Project, a short series from directors Heather Campbell, Jennie Williams, Holly Andersen and Ossie Michelin. The four doc shorts will spotlight Nunatsiavut rituals, history and culture told from Inuit perspectives in collaboration with communities.

Elsewhere, Daniel Schubert’s short film Martha will recount one woman’s childhood memory of being taken by Nazis and sent to concentration camps.

Sheona McDonald’s Out of Darkness, meanwhile, documents one mother’s journey through loss and acceptance as she supports her young child’s gender transition, while Rosana Matecki’s Saturday Night explores loneliness in Latin American immigrants living in Montreal.

Finally, Chris Flanagan and Graeme Mathieson’s short series Rita Marley Lived on DeGrassi Street combines five short films that unearth Toronto’s reggae history, as well as some of the city’s pivotal artists.

The projects will enter production throughout Autumn 2019, Winter 2020 and Spring 2020.

For more information on the above-mentioned projects and others currently underway across NFB studios, click here.