Virtual event Realscreen Live set for early June; HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell to keynote

Realscreen is unveiling its first virtual event, Realscreen Live, which is slated to take pace from June 2-4.

Realscreen Live, designed to power business transactions, will provide an opportunity for the international unscripted and non-fiction entertainment community to connect virtually. Our first edition will feature three days of keynotes and panels with industry leading executives, as well as focused networking opportunities designed to foster new connections and provide a forum for dialog and the exchange of creative ideas.

Confirmed thus far is a keynote interview with HBO Max executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming, Jennifer O’Connell (pictured below), who will be interviewed by Quibi content executive Brian Tannenbaum.

With HBO Max set to launch later this month, O’Connell is developing a unique slate for the new streaming platform that encompasses live action, animation, scripted and unscripted fare, with a broad range of compelling original feature-length documentaries, docuseries, and reality programming, as well as kids and family entertainment and programming that leverages WarnerMedia’s vast portfolio of brands.

Other panels with top executives from the industry will explore such topics as navigating the “new normal” of production and programming in the COVID-19 era, perfecting your virtual pitch, and reimagining popular reality franchises to keep them on the air in the midst of these challenging times.

The event will also feature virtual versions of such trademark Realscreen event networking opportunities as 30 Minutes With and Speed Pitching. For a look at the agenda for Realscreen Live, with more news and speaker confirmations to come, click here.

To see who is confirmed to take part thus far, click here.

“Obviously, we would have loved to have offered the international non-fiction and unscripted content industry another of our unparalleled in-person events, through Realscreen West in June,” said Barry Walsh, Realscreen editor and content director, in a statement. “But we at Realscreen are incredibly excited to offer the community this great opportunity to discover, connect and engage.”

For more information, and to find out how to register, see the Realscreen Live website.