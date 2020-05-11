Westdoc Online explores “9/11 Kids”

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode features Steve Gamester and Elizabeth St. Philip, the producer and director respectively of 9/11 Kids, which is appearing as part of the virtual version of Hot Docs this year. The film explores the life stories of the children who were present at the Florida classroom when then-U.S. president George W. Bush, visiting the school, first learned of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

The conversation touches on the process behind getting the kids – now in their twenties – to take part in the film, the intricacies of funding the project, and much more.

To see this, and other episodes of Westdoc Online, visit the official website.