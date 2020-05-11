Docs

Westdoc Online explores “9/11 Kids”

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership. The ...
By
May 11, 2020

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode features Steve Gamester and Elizabeth St. Philip, the producer and director respectively of 9/11 Kids, which is appearing as part of the virtual version of Hot Docs this year. The film explores the life stories of the children who were present at the Florida classroom when then-U.S. president George W. Bush, visiting the school, first learned of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

The conversation touches on the process behind getting the kids – now in their twenties – to take part in the film, the intricacies of funding the project, and much more.

To see this, and other episodes of Westdoc Online, visit the official website.

TAGS:
, , , ,

Top Stories

  • RSLiveThumbnailLogo
    People/Biz

    Virtual event Realscreen Live set for early June; HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell to keynote
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 11, 2020
  • AAOW Production Still 2
    Documentary

    The 2020 Hot Docs Forum report, part one
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 11, 2020
  • For Sama
    Documentary

    HBO, PBS lead Peabody noms
    By Barry Walsh
    May 6, 2020
  • Meat the Future
    Documentary

    Hot Docs Festival Online unveils participating titles to launch in late May
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 5, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , ,
    About The Author

    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search