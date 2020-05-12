MTV Documentary Films’ “St. Louis Superman” sets broadcast debut

MTV Documentary Films’ Academy Award-nominated film St. Louis Superman will have its broadcast premiere May 18 on ViacomCBS-owned nets MTV, VH1 and MTV2.

St. Louis Superman tells the story of representative Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and republican Missouri House of Representatives.

Known as “Superman” to his constituents, Franks is an “unorthodox” politician who has overcome loss to become a “dynamic and unapologetic” young leader in the U.S. Forced to deal with the trauma he’s been carrying for nearly 30 years after witnessing the shooting death of his nine-year-old brother, the film chronicles his work toward overcoming both personal trauma and political obstacles in an effort to pass a bill that is critical to his community.

The film is co-directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khanand, produced by Al Jazeera Witness, and Poh Si Teng. Sheila Nevins and Fiona Lawson-Baker are executive producers.

St. Louis Superman will air on May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, VH1 and MTV2 via simulcast.

In 2019, the film won the jury prize for Best Documentary Short at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, the Audience Award for Best Short at Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, the Audience Award for Best Short at AFI Docs and the Special Jury Mention at Tribeca Film Festival.