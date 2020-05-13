BBC2 orders more of Romesh Ranganathan’s “Misadventures”

British pubcaster BBC2 has commissioned Emily Hudd and Iain Wimbush‘s Rumpus Media to produce a three-part follow-up series to The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan.

Comedian and TV presenter Ranganathan’s past globetrotting adventures in The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan have seen him visit nine of the world’s most off-the-beaten-path countries. The adventurer has previously journeyed to some of the most beautiful but dangerous places on earth, including Haiti, Ethiopia, Albania, the Arctic, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Bosnia, Columbia, and the Sahara.

In the tentatively titled Misadventures from My Sofa (3 x 60 minutes), Ranganathan will re-live some of his past exploits while reuniting with three of his Misadventures co-hosts in each episode.

The follow up series will catch up with each co-host who will share their past experiences while revealing unseen footage from The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan.

Misadventures from My Sofa (w/t) is executive produced by Rumpus Media’s Emily Hudd and Morgan Roberts. It was commissioned by BBC2 controller Patrick Holland and Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, popular factual and factual entertainment.

“This series of Misadventures will be a chance to travel the world without leaving home in the company of Romesh and his brilliant co-hosts,” said Catton in a statement. “We’ll see previously unseen scenes and revisit some favorites, all while catching up on how life has changed since filming.”

“Working with Romesh on Misadventures is always a joy wherever we go,” added Hudd, Rumpus Media’s joint managing director. “We’re looking forward to him revealing some never seen before moments with the help of his brilliant and illuminating co-hosts, as well as re-living some of the highlights — whether it’s wild camping in the Saharan desert, making home brew in Zimbabwe or bathing in boiling mud in a fake volcano in Colombia.”