Utopia takes North American rights to “House of Cardin”

Los Angeles-based Utopia Media has snapped up the North American rights to P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes’ feature-length documentary House of Cardin.

The authorized 95-minute film, which held its world premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, chronicles the life and design of seminal fashion designer and entrepreneur Pierre Cardin through exclusive access to his archives and his empire, while also providing unprecedented interviews with Cardin as he reflects on the many facets of his career.

The film features additional insight from fashion icons and famous faces including Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone, Jenny Shimizu, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Alice Cooper, Dionne Warwick and Philippe Starck.

Utopia will release the film in August ahead of September’s New York Fashion Week and a subsequent Paris premiere hosted by Cardin.

Ebersole and Hughes produced House of Cardin under their production banner, The Ebersole Hughes Company, alongside Cori Coppola.

House of Cardin is executive produced by Matthew Gonder and Othar Raven Pictures’ Margret Raven. Co-producers are T. Bankolé, Alison Martino, Carol Ann Shine, Marc Smolowitz, Daniel Thom and Ben Wilkins.

Utopia’s David Betesh brokered the deal with Ben Schwartz at Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Party Film Sales is handling international rights.

“House of Cardin brings a fresh understanding of just how incredibly groundbreaking Pierre Cardin’s role in the fashion industry has been,” said Robert Schwartzman, co-founder of Utopia, in a statement. “From his unique and fearless design aesthetic to his vision for brand licensing development and celebration of diversity, Cardin laid a foundation for much of the modern-day fashion industry that we see today.”

Utopia Media, co-founded by filmmaker Robert Schwartzman in 2018, serves as a full-service media and distribution company with a “filmmaker first” approach. The company’s documentary slate currently includes Errol Morris’ American Dharma and Liam Firmager’s Suzi Q, a portrait of the trailblazing singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro.