PBS, Lucy Worsley to investigate “Royal Myths and Secrets” this June

American pubcaster PBS has set a late June premiere for Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets, a three-part series set to explore the impact of three of Europe’s most iconic ...
By
May 15, 2020

American pubcaster PBS has set a late June premiere for Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets, a three-part series set to explore the impact of three of Europe’s most iconic monarchs.

Produced by the BBC, the 3 x 60-minute series will follow Worsley, chief curator of the Historic Royal Palaces, as she journeys across the UK and Europe to rediscover the true stories behind Queen Elizabeth I and the Spanish Armada, Queen Anne and the formation of Great Britain, and Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution.

Worsley will visit the palaces, castles and dramatic battlefields where royal history was made while revealing how each queen’s story is “riddled with inaccuracies” despite having helped forge current day Europe.

In the three-episode miniseries, Worsley investigates how royal history is a “mixture of facts, exaggeration, manipulation and mythology.”

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets is produced by the BBC, with funding for the PBS presentation provided by public television viewers.

Episodes are produced and directed by Laura Blount, Tom Cholmondeley and Andrew Thompson, respectively. Chris Granlund executive produces.

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets premieres June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on PBS and will be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS video app.

