Hulu revs up for Leonardo DiCaprio-produced “And We Go Green” premiere

Disney-backed streamer Hulu has set an early June premiere date for Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville’s feature-length documentary And We Go Green.

The 88-minute film, which held its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, centers on the eco-friendly technological advancements and professional drivers behind Formula E, a class of motorsport series built around electric-powered cars.

The doc will follow the professional drivers on the international Formula E circuit as they race for the podium across 10 cities during the 2017/18 season. Interwoven throughout the project will be candid interviews from reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, former Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr., and current stars Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi and André Lotterer.

And We Go Green will stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu beginning June 4.

The film is produced by Appian Way Productions, along with RadicalMedia and Bloomfish Productions.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Fisher Stevens, Christopher St. John, Jennifer Davisson and Zara Duffy serve as producers on the film. It is executive produced by Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, Alejandro Agag and Rick Yorn.

“Now this film is more relevant than ever. As people have been quarantining in their homes, we can see what the world can look like without so much carbon being pumped into the air, and the planet is coming back to life,” directors Stevens and Venville said in a joint statement. “In making our film, we realized the best way to get the world to pay attention to climate change is to make a film about people — in this case, race car drivers and an upstart with a vision to change motorsport forever. This was an incredibly inspiring and thrilling film to make, and we hope the whole world starts to go electric”