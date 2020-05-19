RTS London Conference, DOK Leipzig unveil virtual event plans

The Royal Television Society’s biennial London Conference has partnered with YouTube to stream sessions, cancelling its physical event.

The live virtual sessions will stream around the original September 15 date, and will be available on RTS’ website at a later date.

Ben McOwen Wilson, the regional director of YouTube EMEA and MD will serve as convention chair.

Sessions will focus on industry-related issues and broader topics for the global community who would attend. Key sessions will stream for free, via the YouTube partnership.

“We are proud to support The Royal Television Society and excited to bring the RTS Conference to life on YouTube,” said McOwen Wilson, in a statement. “The annual RTS events are the most thought-provoking and prestigious industry events of the year; we are delighted to support an online event in September, and look forward to hosting leaders from across the UK and global television landscape – in person – in Cambridge in 2021.”

In other news, DOK Leipzig’s Industry Programme will be held online this year. Accredited guests will have access to the digital edition of DOK Industry in late October, as well as the DOK Co-Pro Market, DOK Preview, the DOK Short n’ Sweet short film pitch, the DOK Interactive Conference, networking events and talks.

The festival, which runs from October 26-November 1, will offer webinars for filmmakers to learn how to submit films and projects from the DOK Leipzig team. The call for projects for the Co-PRO Market is underway.

“Our work as we know it, and by extension, the work of the whole audiovisual sector, will never be the same again,” said head of DOK Industry Brigid O’Shea, in a statement. “We are acutely aware of the challenges facing film professionals in these times. Nonetheless, we look forward to writing a new chapter in the future of film markets: greener, more efficient, more inclusive. We still have many challenges to overcome to fulfil this vision. We will be releasing more and more information as the festival approaches about how accredited guests can join us for this digital edition.”

(Photo courtesy DOK Leipzig’s Susann Jehnichen)