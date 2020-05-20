Unscripted

Apple TV+ orders Gotham Chopra sports docuseries “Greatness Code”

By
May 20, 2020

Global tech and media giant Apple has commissioned the short form sports docuseries Greatness Code from filmmaker Gotham Chopra for its subscription streaming service, Apple TV+.

The unscripted short series will feature “untold stories” from some of the world’s top athletes, including Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James; former New England Patriot and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady; U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team captain Alex Morgan; Olympic gold medalist Shaun White; eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt; 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater; and five-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Season one will encompass seven miniature episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined that athlete’s career.

Greatness Code is co-produced between Religion of Sports – founded by Chopra, Brad and Michael Strahan – and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Executive producers on the series include Chopra and Ameeth Sankaran for Religion of Sports, and Carter and Devin Johnson for Uninterrupted.

Greatness Code is scheduled to premiere globally across Apple TV+ on July 10.

