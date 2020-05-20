Extra: Scorpion TV lands new titles; Brook Lapping sells “Cuba” doc worldwide

Scorpion adds to its portfolio

International production and distribution company Scorpion TV has added Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth to its catalog. The 2019 BBC ‘Storyville’ doc (pictured) was produced by Grain Media, and tells the story of Freddy, a gay transgender man, who decided to carry his own baby.

Other new additions to the Scorpion portfolio include Sympactful Wellness Media’s The Great Disconnect, a one-off at the how isolated people in the Western world are, despite technological advancements. Hosted by wellness expert Tamer Soliman, the doc has been acquired by DPG in Belgium, RTVE in Spain, RSI in Switzerland, Swedish Film and YLE Finland.

Also new to the catalog are the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated series Great Decisions 2020 (Al Jazeera has already acquired the documentaries dealing with artificial intelligence and climate change); Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation; and Football Fans Under Their Skin.

Cuba: The Revolution and the World sells globally

Brook Lapping, part of Zinc Media, and its French co-producing partner Temps Noir have sold Cuba: The Revolution and the World a range of broadcasters across the globe.

A co-production between ARTE France and the BBC, the 2 x 60-minute docuseries examines how Fidel Castro and his compatriots changed the world using interviews with presidents, prime ministers, spies and revolutionaries, as well as rarely-seen archival footage.

The range of deals include Amazon Prime in the U.S., TV HK in Hong Kong; Fox Latin America (covering all of Latin America); HRT in Croatia; National Geographic U.S. for Nat Geo Mundo; DR in Denmark; Planete + in Poland; RTP in Portugal; VRT in Flemish Belgium; and Sky Arte in Italy.

Pre-sales have already been secured with SVT in Sweden; CBC/Société Radio Canada and NRK in Norway, along with the original partners ARTE in France and the BBC in the UK.

The film has already aired on ARTE in France, while the BBC will broadcast it later this year as Cuba: Castro vs. the World.

Cuba: The Revolution and the World is executive produced by Norma Percy for Brook Lapping at Zinc Media, executive produced by Serge Gordey, Martin Laurent and Tancrède Ramonet for Temps Noir and directed by Delphine Jaudeau and Mick Gold. The series is distributed internationally by ARTE Distribution.

Outback Lockdown acquired by Abacus Media Rights

Newly-launched distributor Abacus Media Rights (AMR), a division of the Amcomri Media Group, has acquired the 3 x 60-minute unscripted series Outback Lockdown from Essential Media Group,

Delivery is expected next month on the series that follows Ky Furneaux, the world’s greatest stuntwoman and star of Naked and Afraid; and Calem O’Grady, a British chef who cooks at great restaurants in Europe. The couple made it to Australia before the coronavirus crisis hit, and are now living together off-grid in the Australian Outback, foraging for dinner.

The series is billed as a love story and a survival series.

TVF closes deals across LatAm

London-based distributor TVF International has sold a slate of titles including Race Against the Pandemic, a fast-turnaround science doc about coronavirus, to National Geographic Channel.

AMC Networks’ culinary channel, El Gourmet, picked up Weird Food Diaries from The Moving Visuals Co.; Smithsonian Channel renewed Inside Buckingham Palace for it’s Central, South and North American feeds; and Brazilian SVOD service Globoplay has licensed 22 hours of titles, including System Shock and Inside the Crypto-Kingdom.

In Mexico, the Supreme Court’s FTA channel Justicia TV took a package of science titles including e2 Transport, a PBS-Kontentreal collaboration, presented by Brad Pitt; The Secrets of Quantum Physics and Order and Disorder. Both were produced by Furnace TV.

The sales were brokered by TVF International sales executive for Latin America and Iberia, Katie Bench.