BBC4 to dive into Pioneer’s “Ocean Autopsy”

British pubcaster BBC4 has selected early June to launch Ocean Autopsy, the latest science documentary from Pioneer Productions, a division of Tinopolis Group.

Ocean Autopsy will follow leading oceanographer Dr. Helen Czerski and zoologist Dr. George McGavin (pictured) as they examine the damage to the ocean and its habitants as caused by humanity.

The 90-minute film will document the pair as they examine the water’s toxicity due to industrial chemicals and investigate microplastics saturating the water in an attempt to discover how this impacts the ecosystem. In addition, the experts will perform an autopsy on a porpoise to “highlight the devastating impact these changes are having on marine life.”

The film, executive produced by Pioneer Productions’ Peter Collins, will also reveal how nature can be restored through re-wilded salt marshes, flooded to counter rising seas, and biodiversity hotspots at the base of wind farms.

Ocean Autopsy is scheduled to premiere June 8 at 9 p.m. on BBC4.

“We were really keen to tell the story of our fragile oceans beyond just plastics – invisible killers, like PCBs and other chemicals, are having devastating effects on entire marine ecosystems,” said Collins in a statement. “The film uncovers the truth about these human induced pollutants, as well as exploring the possible solutions.”

“This program explores the problems that humans have caused in the ocean and asks what we can do to prevent further damage and choose a healthier ocean future,” added Dr. Czerski. “I’ve spent years working at sea and researching our oceans, and this is a topic that really matters to me. The global ocean is the heart of our planetary life support system. Only now are we realizing that hurting the ocean is hurting ourselves, because we are citizens of an ocean world.”