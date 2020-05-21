Big Table Media acquired by execs Wendi Fontes, Geoff Davis

Sacramento-based non-fiction prodco Big Table Media has been acquired by longtime executives Wendi Fontes and Geoff Davis, who have assumed majority ownership and will lead the company as executive producers and co-owners.

Co-founder and managing partner Peter Holmes will remain with the company, while co-founder Bill Swan has announced his retirement.

As part of the transition, Fontes and Davis have hired Megan Reeves as SVP of development. Reeves joins Big Table Media from GRB Studios where she headed development, overseeing a slate of content across several platforms including A&E, Facebook, NBCUniversal, Oxygen, and Bluprint. Reeves has spent over a decade in development shepherding series such as A&E’s Duck Dynasty and Nightwatch, and Spike’s Auction Hunters, among others.

“Peter and Bill not only built a strong foundation for us to build from, but also created a unique company culture which sets us up for success,” Fontes said in a statement. “We’re excited to have this great opportunity to do what we love, in our home city, with a great team alongside of us.”

Fontes started with the company in 2008, climbing the ranks to VP of productions and operations. She oversaw the company during production of the long-running Crashers franchise for DIY Network, along with recent titles Rock the Block and Windy City Rehab for HGTV.

Davis most recently served as VP of current programming and oversaw a development slate across broadcast, cable, and branded platforms. Since joining the company in 2011, Davis has worked to develop and executive produce Rock the Block and Windy City Rehab, along with multiple upcoming projects for the forthcoming Magnolia Network, among others.

“It’s been a great 22 years and counting, but arguably the company’s best work to date is happening right now under the guidance of Wendi and Geoff,” Holmes said in a statement. “Creatively and logistically, these guys are dynamos and I’m absolutely thrilled to have them step up to the helm.”