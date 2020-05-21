Formats

Channel 5 orders “A&E: After Dark” from Crackit Productions

UK broadcaster Channel 5 is set to air Crackit Productions’ six-part series A&E: After Dark, which focuses on the challenges A&E staff face during the night shift, later this spring. A&E: After ...
By
May 21, 2020

UK broadcaster Channel 5 is set to air Crackit Productions’ six-part series A&E: After Dark, which focuses on the challenges A&E staff face during the night shift, later this spring.

A&E: After Dark, filmed before the COVID-19 outbreak,  was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, deputy director of programs, ViacomCBS UK and the executive producers are Jon Connerty and Elaine Hackett.

With unprecedented access to the Hull Royal Infirmary, the series features everything from confrontations to everyday accidents and the drug and alcohol-related admissions and road traffic collisions that increase at night.

Crackit Productions previously documented A&E departments in other series, including C5′s Casualty 24/7 and BBC1′s Secret Life of the Hospital Bed.

“The prism of a nightshift within A&E delivers a completely different working dynamic. It’s a shift that relies on three organisations – the NHS, the Police and independent security forces battling together to keep staff and patients safe,” said Crackit’s CEO, Elaine Hackett, in a statement. “We hope our filming will bring the challenges facing the NHS to Channel 5 viewers and beyond and create conversation and debate about the incredible work of the NHS and its staff.”

