3 Ball Productions takes U.S. rights to Belgium competition format

The Biggest Loser and Bar Rescue producer 3 Ball Productions, headquartered in Los Angeles, has secured the U.S. rights to Belgian competition series The Container Cup. From Belgium’s Woestijnvis — originator of reality ...
May 22, 2020

The Biggest Loser and Bar Rescue producer 3 Ball Productions, headquartered in Los Angeles, has secured the U.S. rights to Belgian competition series The Container Cup.

From Belgium’s Woestijnvis — originator of reality format The Mole in 1998 — The Container Cup was developed, produced and broadcast on the Vier network during the country’s stay-at-home order, issued March 18.

The format has since been optioned in Germany, France and The Netherlands, with deals pending in Spain, Italy, the UK and other territories.

Taking place inside two massive shipping containers equipped with numerous cameras and delivered to the competitors’ respective homes, The Container Cup pits athletic celebrities against professional athletes in a series of “intense” sporting challenges.

Athletes also compete to donate to the charity of their choice to support first responders during the global crisis.

The deal was announced Thursday (May 21) by 3 Ball Media Group chairman Reinout Oerlemans and CEO Ross Weintraub.

Said Oerlemans, “So much of regular life has been upended during this crisis and so to be able to find and act on the bright spots, as creatives, is extremely gratifying. We know athletes live to compete and that they haven’t been able to during the lockdowns. We also know that audiences are clamoring for fun and exciting content that can feel inspirational.

“This show can rally the whole family around a unique and positive entertainment experience that blends serious athleticism with fun and feel-good humor — all done in a way that is safe and COVID-compliant for all involved, and culminates with a significant donation on behalf of the winning athlete. Not to side too much with one sport, we see The Container Cup as a home run,” he added.

