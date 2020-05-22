Navigating the New Normal

It’s a phrase that has been used often to describe changing conditions in the visual content landscape, the arrival of new platforms and viewing practices, et cetera. But the advent of COVID-19, a global crisis that has upended practically every aspect of our lives, is rewriting the rule book for content production and consumption, even as you read this. How are producers and networks preparing to meet this “new normal” head on? What are the practices and protocols that will need to be adopted as production ramps up again? How can networks and their production partners work together most effectively to keep the unscripted industry flourishing in these uncertain times?

Some of the industry’s most successful execs will discuss how to adapt and excel during these challenging times in the opening panel at Realscreen Live.